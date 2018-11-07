Vietnam is to host Formula One races from 2020 — and more countries could follow

Formula One will head to Vietnam for the first time in 2020 2 Hours Ago | 02:42

The Vietnamese capital of Hanoi will host a Formula One Grand Prix for the first time in 2020.

"This is a fulfilment of one of our primary goals," Formula One (F1) Commercial Managing Director Sean Bratches exclusively told CNBC at the announcement.

"Historically Formula One has been very reactive in terms of people coming to them. We've been very proactive going to markets around the world which we think align with our brand values and the opportunity to engage fans in new ways and a street circuit is one of the few ways that does that."

It'll fit into the existing calendar during the early part of the season in April, as Liberty Media's shake-up of the sport continues.

Formula One Race Director Charlie Whiting told reporters last month he had visited a proposed site towards the west of the city saying at the time: "It's in the advanced stages of design."

Whiting also said the proposed layout mainly used existing streets, with one as-yet unbuilt section. "It's an open site where the pit building's going to be built," he said. "Part of the track will be built there which doesn't exist at the moment. But it will become a road, I understand, after that."

F1 management has expressed a strong interest for a race in Vietnam, with Hanoi seen as the sort of "destination city" the sport is looking for.

"We're trying to make the racing on the circuit much more compelling. We need to get the back of the grid much closer to the front of the grid and that is absolutely key. From a fan standpoint, if you don't have a competitive grid, you're going to turn fans away," Bratches said.