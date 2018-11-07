Democrat Tony Evers is the apparent winner of Wisconsin's gubernatorial election, denying Republican Gov. Scott Walker a third term, NBC News projects.

The 67-year-old education official triumphed in a state President Donald Trump narrowly won only two years ago. Evers' win represents at least a temporary shift away from President Donald Trump's GOP in Wisconsin.

Evers, along with many Democrats across the country, made health care his top campaign issue.

He hammered Walker for his support of repealing the Affordable Care Act and potentially jeopardizing insurance coverage for people with pre-existing conditions.

Walker repeatedly promised to shield insurance coverage for those residents of his state, despite his government's support for a lawsuit challenging Obamacare's constitutionality.

Walker, a conservative stalwart who took on public employee unions, was one of the several Republicans who fell to Trump in the 2016 GOP primary.