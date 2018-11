Wynn Resorts shares declined more than 12 percent during after-hours trading as the company missed estimates in its quarterly earnings.

The hotel and casino company reported earnings of $1.68 a share, while analysts expected $1.69 a share. However, it did beat on revenue, coming in at $1.71 billion versus an estimate of $1.66 billion.

The good performance was driven by strong results in Macau. Revenues at Wynn Macau and Wynn Palace were above analyst estimates.