The IRS has been warning filers all year to ensure they're withholding enough tax from their pay in order to avoid a surprise tax bill in 2019.

Turns out, few people seem to be listening.

At least that's the conclusion from a recent survey by Liberty Tax. The tax preparer polled 1,020 individuals online in September.

About 70 percent of participants haven't checked their withholding — the income taxes deducted from their paychecks — in the last six months, Liberty Tax found.

Nearly half of the polled individuals said they weren't concerned about whether they'd owe Uncle Sam next year.

They should be however.

"It's indicative of the population," said Brian Ashcraft, director of consumer experience at Liberty Tax. "There has been so much tax talk and we get numb to it at some point in time."