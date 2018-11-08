Republican Dino Rossi concedes to Democrat Kim Schrier in competitive Washington House race

Republican Dino Rossi conceded to Democrat Kim Schrier in the Washington 8th District House race on Wednesday night.

With the pediatrician's win, Democrats are set to pick up another House seat and pad their projected House majority. NBC News later called Schrier the apparent winner in the race.

In a statement late Wednesday, the Democrat said "Congress is broken" and the district elected her "to bring a dose of common sense" to Washington, D.C. She outlined priorities including lowering drug prices and protecting insurance coverage for people with pre-existing conditions.

Schrier survived a crowded primary during her bid to represent this suburban Seattle district. She will be the first Democrat to represent the Washington 8th District since it was created nearly four decades ago. Yet voters in the district voted for Hillary Clinton in 2016 by 3 percentage points. Barack Obama won it by 1.6 points in 2012 and 4.7 points in 2008.