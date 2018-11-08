Dropbox rises after beating estimates on revenue and earnings

Dropbox shares rose more than 9 percent on Thursday after the maker of collaboration software reported better-than-expected third-quarter earnings.

Here are the key numbers:

Earnings: 11 cents per share, excluding certain items, vs. 6 cents per share as expected by analysts, according to Refinitiv.

11 cents per share, excluding certain items, vs. 6 cents per share as expected by analysts, according to Refinitiv. Revenue: $360.3 million, vs. $352.7 million as expected by analysts, according to Refinitiv.

Revenue was up 26 percent from a year earlier, according to a statement.

Dropbox, which has more than 500 million registered users, had 12.3 million paying users in the third quarter, just above the 12.2 million estimated by StreetAccount.

"We're not going to run out of people who need Dropbox anytime soon and we have hundreds of millions of people who have used Dropbox. So we're operating at massive scale," Dropbox CEO Drew Houston told Josh Lipton on CNBC's Closing Bell on Thursday.

Deferred revenue of $479.3 million came in below the $483.4 million StreetAccount estimate.

The company will announce guidance on its conference call with analysts on Thursday. Analysts polled by Refinitiv expect earnings per share of 6 cents in the fourth quarter on revenue of $363.7 million.

Dropbox stock has fallen nearly 22 percent in the past three months.

"We believe high expectations/multiples are warranted for Dropbox," Mark Mahaney, an analyst at RBC Capital Markets, wrote in a report this week. He recommends buying the shares.

-- CNBC's Michelle Fox contributed to this report.

