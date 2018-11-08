Fake news 'to get worse' by 2020 election unless social media firms act, DNC tech chief says

The number of "fake news" accounts was significantly higher in this year's midterm elections than in the 2016 presidential election and it's only set to grow by 2020, according to the Democratic National Committee's (DNC) top software engineer.

In an interview with CNBC at the Web Summit tech conference in Lisbon, Portugal on Thursday, DNC Chief Technology Officer Raffi Krikorian said his team was in "constant communication" with social media companies during Tuesday's elections to report fake accounts. He said misinformation campaigns are growing in size and sophistication. The DNC is the formal governing body for the U.S. Democratic Party.

"Our concern is honestly it's just going to get worse over time unless the platform companies figure out how to control it on their side," Krikorian told CNBC's Karen Tso.

Fake news is a term used to describe the modern phenomenon of deliberate falsehoods or fiction masked as news circulating on the internet.