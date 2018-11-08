More drama in Florida: Senate race heads toward a recount as gubernatorial contest tightens

Another election year, another nail biter in Florida.
Both of Florida's closely watched statewide races remain close as final results come in. The Senate race between incumbent Democrat Bill Nelson and Republican Gov. Rick Scott is too close to call, according to NBC News. Scott's lead of 0.2 percentage points is within the 0.5 percentage point threshold that triggers a mandatory recount in the state.
Meanwhile, Republican Ron DeSantis leads Democrat Andrew Gillum by about 0.5 percentage points in the widely followed gubernatorial race. While the ending margin could fall into recount territory, the Democratic Tallahassee mayor has already conceded to the former GOP representative. NBC News declared DeSantis the apparent winner.
Once again, a pivotal race in Florida appears set to come to a dramatic conclusion days after an election. The Senate contest will decide by how many seats the GOP can extend its majority, after the party appeared to lock up control of the chamber in Tuesday's elections. The gubernatorial race will determine the path of the country's third most populous state.