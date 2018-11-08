Google reportedly plans to significantly expand its New York City presence

Tech giant Google is planning to expand its office space in New York City, potentially allowing the company to significantly increase staffing in the city, according to a report from The Wall Street Journal.

People familiar with the matter told the Journal that Google is nearing a deal to buy or lease a planned 1.3 million-square-foot office building at St. John's Terminal in Manhattan's West Village neighborhood. When completed, that building would give the Alphabet unit space for more than 8,500 staff.

Google did not immediately respond to CNBC's emailed request for comment.

The WSJ said that Google declined to comment on any talks about the St. John's Terminal property.

Additionally, Google is also planning to expand its existing property at Chelsea Market by about 300,000 square feet, the Journal reported. That, along with its announced plans for 250,000 square feet of office space at Pier 57, could provide sufficient office space for more than 3,500 additional workers, the newspaper said.

The tech giant bought the Chelsea Market property earlier this year for about $2.4 billion.

