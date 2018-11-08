You can now use Amazon Alexa on a Windows 10 computer — Here's how

You can now use Amazon's Alexa voice assistant right on your Windows 10 PC — no Echo needed.

It's Amazon's latest move to get Alexa everywhere, and another indication that Microsoft recognizes it has to give customers the most popular services, no matter who builds them. This new capability is separate from a partnership announced earlier this year that let Alexa and Microsoft's Cortana access of the other's virtual assistant.

Here's how to get started on your Windows 10 computer:

Head to the Microsoft Store and download the Alexa application.

Open the Alexa app once it's installed on your computer.

Tap 'Set up Alexa.'

Tap 'yes' to allow Alexa to use your computer's microphone.

Log in to your Amazon account.

Tap the Alexa button and speak to Alexa after you hear a chime.

It looks like this: