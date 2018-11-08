You can now use Amazon Alexa on a Windows 10 computer — Here's how

- Amazon Alexa is now available on Windows 10 computers.
- Amazon and Microsoft already linked Alexa and Cortana, but it required users to own an Echo to work.
- Now, anyone with a Windows 10 computer can use Alexa without owning any other gadget.
You can now use Amazon's Alexa voice assistant right on your Windows 10 PC — no Echo needed.
It's Amazon's latest move to get Alexa everywhere, and another indication that Microsoft recognizes it has to give customers the most popular services, no matter who builds them. This new capability is separate from a partnership announced earlier this year that let Alexa and Microsoft's Cortana access of the other's virtual assistant.
Here's how to get started on your Windows 10 computer:
It looks like this:
The app feels pretty bare-bones. You can ask for sports scores or random trivia questions. For example, I asked Alexa for the capital of Pennsylvania.
The feature doesn't let you launch movies or videos tied to Amazon Prime. Still, it's convenient to have Alexa right at my fingertips, especially since I use Alexa a lot for things like shopping lists and controlling smart gadgets around my house. It's nice being able to open the app and ask Alexa to turn on my living room lights.