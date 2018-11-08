Republican Rep. Karen Handel conceded to Democratic challenger Lucy McBath in Georgia's tight 6th District election on Thursday.

McBath is a gun control activist. Her son was shot and killed at a gas station in 2012 over a dispute about loud music.

After losing a widely watched special election for the suburban Atlanta seat last year, Democrats appeared to have flipped it from red to blue. NBC News had not called the race's outcome as of Thursday morning.

In a tweeted statement, Handel said "it is clear that I came up a bit short on Tuesday." She congratulated McBath and said that "I send her only good thoughts and much prayer for the journey that lies ahead for her."

Handel's concession adds another expected seat pickup for Democrats, who are projected to comfortably win control of the House after Tuesday's midterm elections.

Handel won the seat last year after Tom Price was tapped to be secretary of Health and Human Services in the Trump administration. Republican former House Speaker Newt Gingrich held the seat for 20 years, after succeeding Jack Flynt, the last Democrat to represent the district, in 1979.