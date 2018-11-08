'Multiple fatalities' confirmed after a shooting at a bar in Thousand Oaks, California

A shooting at a restaurant in Thousand Oaks, California, has caused multiple injuries, local authorities said late Wednesday, with the perpetrator believed to be still at large.

"At this point, what I am hearing is about six (injured). That's what I can confirm at this point," Garo Karedjian, a spokesman for the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, told reporters.

Karedjian said the authorities are still working to "make sure that the shooter is neutralized."

Police officials were called to incident around 11:20 p.m. local time with reports of people injured at the Borderline Bar & Grill in the City of Thousand Oaks in California. Police authorities have urged people to stay away from the area.

"I can tell you that this is still a very active scene and we have obviously dozens of personnel behind me now that are trying to get to the bottom of what happened and to neutralize the threat if the threat is still active," Karedjian said.

According to a local NBC News report, at least 11 people have been injured including a deputy sheriff.

The report further stated that the incident took place during an event called Borderline's College Night.

The public information officer at the Ventura Country Fire Department tweeted that "Firefighters and first responders are arriving on scene of a report of a shooting at an establishment in the City of Thousand Oaks in California.

Karedjian added that the six injured included a sheriff's deputy who has been transported to hospital with an unknown condition. He said that "hundreds" were believed to be inside the bar at the time of shooting. A local media reporter Jeremy Childs tweeted photos and videos from the incident.

-CNBC's Jeff Daniels contributed to this article.