India, not China, to take center stage in Netflix's expansion plan in Asia

Netflix is on a mission to expand its audience across Asia, and the country set to account for the bulk of that growth is India — not China.

Asia's young and increasingly digital population presents an "incredible opportunity" to ramp up the company's international subscribers, Netflix's chief content officer Ted Sarandos told CNBC on Thursday.

The subscription in Asia has already surpassed the 58 million in the U.S. All in, the company has 137 million subscribers globally.

"We're in our early, early days here in Asia," Sarandos told CNBC's Akiko Fujita. But he said the company has "very specific initiatives" for each of the territories within the region.

Chief among those will be India, Sarandos said. Over the next few years, Netflix hopes to leverage off the country's proven appetite for video streaming and add 100 million subscribers in India alone.

"If you think about the opportunity, there's about 450 million internet users in India and about half of them are watching video on YouTube and services like that, which makes for a very interesting, addressable market," said Sarandos.