Sears to shut 40 more stores early next year

Sears Holdings said Thursday it plans to close 40 more stores early next year as it continues to slim its business and seeks to stymie losses under bankruptcy protection.

The retailer filed for bankruptcy on October 15 with roughly 700 Sears and Kmart stores in operations. It announced at the time it would be closing 142 unprofitable stores and warned more closures could follow.

The additional store closures come as Sears is still looking to formally secure the money it needs to stay in operations long enough until it can find a potential buyer to avoid liquidation. It had interim approval for $300 million in emergency financing and was in talks with hedge fund ESL Investments for another $300 million loan, according to bankruptcy filings.

Talks with ESL though, stalled, after disagreements about who had first claim on some of Sears' few remaining assets, people familiar with the matter have told CNBC. ESL is led by Sears' chairman, Eddie Lampert.

Sears has now shifted to trying to finalize a separate second loan, people familiar tell CNBC. Those negotiations remain in flux, those people added.

The people requested anonymity because the information is confidential. Sears and ESL both declined to comment on the financing.

Sears said liquidation sales at the 40 locations set to close in February will start late next week. (See a full list below.) The accompanying Sears Auto stores will also be shut, according to the company.

Here are the 40 new sSears plans to shutter in February of 2019: