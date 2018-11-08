Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, 85, breaks ribs in fall 

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, 85, fell in her office at the court and fractured three ribs, according to a release from the court Thursday.

"She went home, but after experiencing discomfort overnight, went to George Washington University Hospital early this morning," the statement said. "Tests showed that she fractured three ribs on her left side and she was admitted for observation and treatment."

Ginsburg's health has been a matter of intense speculation in recent years. Ginsburg, the court's oldest member, is one of the court's four liberal justices. She has survived multiple bouts with cancer, and in 2014 underwent a procedure to have a stent placed in her right coronary artery.

The court said that more information would be provided as it became available.

It is not the first time that Ginsburg has fractured her ribs while on the court. In June 2012, Ginsburg fractured two ribs in a fall and did not disclose the incident to the public until months later.

This is developing. Check back for updates.