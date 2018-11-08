Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie visited the White House on Thursday as President Donald Trump considers appointing him as the next attorney general to replace Jeff Sessions.

Two sources who spoke with NBC News said Christie, who previously served as the top federal prosecutor for New Jersey, is being eyed as a potential replacement for Sessions.

NBC News is aware of other potential candidates — and there is no sign that Christie is the front-runner for the job, which Sessions quit Wednesday under pressure from Trump.

The president had been angered since early 2017 about Sessions' recusal from an ongoing federal investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, possible collusion by the Trump campaign in that effort, and other issues that have led to guilty pleas from former Trump campaign officials.

Sessions' recusal directly led to the appointment of special counsel Robert Mueller to handle that investigation, which Trump has repeatedly called a "witch hunt."

Christie was at the White House to meet with Trump's son-in-law and senior advisor, Jared Kushner, to discuss prison reform efforts, a White House official told NBC News. The official said there was no meeting scheduled between Trump and Christie but did not rule out the possibility that one would happen.