Here are the Asian countries that win and lose from the trade war

As trade tensions between the United States and China escalate, short-term but widespread disruption can be expected in Asia — but other regional players may stand to benefit in the long run, said Nick Marro from The Economist Intelligence Unit.

Supply chains in Asia are so "incredibly integrated," Marro, an analyst at the research firm told CNBC on Thursday.

"As a result of the trade war, in the short term, we are expecting pretty widespread regional disruption."

Marro identified three major industries he considered "battlegrounds" for the trade war: technology, autos and agriculture.

Countries such as Vietnam, Malaysia and Thailand could see long-term benefits in some of their sectors including information and communications technology (ICT), as well as autos, Marro said.