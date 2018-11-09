Alibaba aims to make cloud computing its 'main business'

Every business will rely on the cloud in the future: Alibaba 1 Hour Ago | 02:13

Alibaba's cloud computing arm will be its "main business" in the future, CEO Daniel Zhang told CNBC.

"We strongly believe that every business in the future will be powered by cloud. We are very happy to build this cloud infrastructure in a new digital era and support all business," Zhang said.

"I think cloud will be ... the main business of Alibaba in the future," he added.

The Chinese e-commerce giant's cloud business has been growing at a rapid pace, and saw revenue rise to 5.67 billion yuan (about $820 million) in the quarter ended September 30, a 90 percent year-on-year increase. Cloud accounted for 7 percent of total revenue in the quarter versus 5 percent in the same period the year before, highlighting how the business is still small but taking more share.

Zhang's interview with CNBC took place before the latest earnings were released and were not in relation to the latest financial numbers.