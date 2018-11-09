Cramer's lightning round: A tale of two Squares   

Square Inc.: "I've going to give you the two Squares. There's the Square from the point of view of the businessperson, and they are spending a lot of money to be able to win in the arms race. And then there's the Square from the point of view of the stock, and people say they're spending too much money to win the arms race. So what I'm going to say is don't buy."

Leggett & Platt Inc.: "I actually like Leggett & Platt very much, but I've got to tell you that we are in a housing bear market that is even being made and exacerbated by [Federal Reserve Chair] Jay Powell, so I can't — even though it has a 4 percent yield — say you should buy it."

Bank of America Corp.: "I like B of A. I think that B of A is terrific. But understand it's just going to be stalled here until the Fed gives us a little more direction that they don't want to wreck the economy."

Integrated Device Technology Inc.: "Ka-ching, ka-ching, you got a takeover bid! Let's take that money off the table and go buy a nice cashmere sweater."

Cedar Fair LP: "They've got to come on, because oh, doctor, that group has gotten very, very hard. But I've got to tell you, I still think they've got plenty of money to cover the dividend. But it's not my favorite right now."