There will be an oil shortage in the 2020's, Goldman Sachs says

An oil shortage is coming says Goldman Sachs, because firms cannot fully invest in future production.

Global oil majors are increasingly looking to invest in lower-carbon areas of the energy sector, as they react to pressure for cleaner energy, both from government policy and investors.

"In the 2020's we are going to have a clear physical shortage of oil because nobody is allowed to fully invest in future oil production," Michele Della Vigna, Head of EMEA Natural Resources Research at Goldman Sachs told CNBC Friday.

"The low carbon transition will come through higher, not lower oil prices," he told CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe."

Della Vigna said "Big Oils" are starting to understand that if they want to be widely owned by investors, they need to show that they are serious about minimizing the amount of carbon in the atmosphere.