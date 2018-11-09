If you're one of the 18 million users registered on Skillz, chances are that on any given day, you're collecting winnings from a electronic sports (esports) prize pool totaling over half a million dollars.

As part of Skillz' "State of the Union" report released this week, the company told CNBC that players collectively earn over $675,000 in prizes on average, every single day.

Skillz is a mobile multiplayer gaming platform that runs about 2 million tournaments daily featuring online games of solitaire, mahjong and a number of sports-related mobile titles. Essentially, users can compete in both casual and formal tournaments to earn cash prizes, giving them a platform to enter the competitive gaming scene even on an amateur level.

Skillz co-founder and CEO Andrew Paradise sees the company's growth accelerating thanks to the rapid development of the mobile technology market. Paradise sees the Skillz player base ballooning to "hundreds of millions" in the next two years judging by the company's current rate of growth.

In September, Skillz revealed that the company had also doubled its revenue run rate from $200 million to $400 million, over the course of five months.

"When you think about where we are now, video games and software have always been a really derivative of the hardware scene," he told CNBC. Paradise cited the rapidly increasing number of smartphone users – 8 billion by 2025 according to Chinese telecom giant Huawei — as an indication of how quickly the technology is developing. Huawei also projects that the number of PC and tablet users will increase to 3 billion by 2025.