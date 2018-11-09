Top VC deals: Ford buys a scooter start-up; Microsoft's venture arm backs an emergency response firm

Andreessen Horowitz led a $154 million round in corporate travel management company TripActions. Lightspeed Venture Partners and SGVC also participated in the Series C round, which brings total funding for the start-up to $232 million. TripAction offers personalized travel booking services for enterprise customers, including Dropbox and Lyft.

Microsoft's venture fund, M12, is among the backers of RapidSOS, a company working to improve emergency response systems with data from connected devices. The start-up this week closed a $30 million Series B financing, led by Playground Global. The round brings total funding for the company to $65 million.

Agriculture intelligence platform Taranis raised $20 million in Series B funding, led by Viola Ventures. The company uses aerial imaging and data-driven deep learning to identify crop stresses. The start-up has raised $30 million to date.