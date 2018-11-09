Who really won the midterms? Why both parties are claiming victories

A fractured political environment played out across the country in voting booths in the midterm elections.

While the headlines focus on Democrats regaining the House of Representatives – undoubtedly a major win for liberals with broad implications – the overall picture is more nuanced. Republicans added at least one seat in the Senate, according to NBC projections – a historical rarity. And there are still votes being counted.

Of course, to get the full picture, you have to look at governors races, state legislatures and ballot initiatives too.

Watch the video above to get a more complete look at the results of the midterm elections, and their consequences moving forward.

Related: Record number of women elected to the House