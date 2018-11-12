Cyber-attacks, weak government, and energy shocks pose biggest risks to firms, WEF finds

Cyber security, energy price shocks and failure of national governance are among the biggest threats to business in 2018, according to research published Monday.

The World Economic Forum (WEF) spoke to more than 12,000 executives around the world about what they considered to be the biggest risks to doing businesses, ranging across political, societal and technological concerns.

Researchers found there were significant variations in risk perceptions between world regions. For example, cyber-attacks were considered the number one risk by executives in Europe and advanced economies, while failure of national governance was the top concern for their Latin American counterparts.

The study also revealed that worries about technological risk is on the rise, with cyber-attacks named as the top concern for executives in three of the eight regions covered. In the 2016 survey, only one region— North America — named cyber-attacks as the biggest threat to business.

In energy-rich regions Eurasia, the Middle East and North Africa, energy price shocks were ranked as the top risk to business.