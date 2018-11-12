Shares of Edison dive as California utility says it is cooperating with wildfire investigation

Edison International fell 4 percent in premarket trading Monday as wildfires raged in Southern California. The stock closed down 12 percent on Friday at $61 a share.

The parent company of public utility Southern California Edison Company took a hit as wildfires left more than 23,000 customers without power in Ventura and Los Angeles counties.

Southern California Edison said it has submitted "an initial safety incident report on the Woolsey Fire."

"The information in the report is preliminary. There has been no determination of origin or cause of either wildfire. SCE will fully cooperate with any investigations," the company said in a press release.