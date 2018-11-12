Jerome Corsi, a right-wing conspiracy theorist linked to Trump confidant Roger Stone, told NBC News in an interview Monday that he believes he will be indicted for perjury in special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Corsi said that Mueller's team told him he would be indicted about a week ago. He is one of several associates of Roger Stone who have been called by Mueller to appear before a grand jury, according to NBC News.

Corsi allegedly knew ahead of time that emails from John Podesta, Hilary Clinton's former campaign chairman, had been stolen and given to WikiLeaks, NBC reported. Corsi has denied the allegations.

"I don't recall ever meeting [WikiLeaks founder] Julian Assange or getting information from anyone about what he had including the Podesta emails," Corsi said Monday. "But they have all your emails and phone records…They're very good at the perjury trap."

Mueller's spokesman, Peter Carr, declined to comment to NBC News.

Corsi is a right-wing author and commentator and was formerly the Washington bureau chief for InfoWars, the far-right conspiracy website run by Alex Jones.

Read the full NBC News story