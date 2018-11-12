Paradise lost as California wildfires rage

Two incredibly devastating wildfires are raging across California, already killing at least 31 people, displacing over 250,000 residents and destroying thousands of homes and businesses.

The town of Paradise in Butte County has been virtually reduced to ashes by what's called the Camp Fire. At least 29 people have died there, making it the deadliest wildfire in the state's history in over 85 years. More than 200 people are unaccounted for. Firefighters were still trying to contain the roaring blaze, which broke out Thursday.

In Southern California, the Woolsey Fire was raging in parts of Los Angeles and Ventura counties, including in Thousands Oaks, where a gunman killed 12 people at a bar on Wednesday, and in celebrity-studded Malibu. More than 150,000 residents were under mandatory evacuation orders. The fire, which killed at least two people, has consumed over 85,000 acres and was only 15 percent contained as of the latest official report.

Here are some scenes of the devastation.