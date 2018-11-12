Paradise lost as California wildfires rage

The burned remains of a vehicle and home are seen during the Camp fire in Paradise, California on November 8, 2018. 
Josh Elelson | AFP | Getty Images

Two incredibly devastating wildfires are raging across California, already killing at least 31 people, displacing over 250,000 residents and destroying thousands of homes and businesses.

The town of Paradise in Butte County has been virtually reduced to ashes by what's called the Camp Fire. At least 29 people have died there, making it the deadliest wildfire in the state's history in over 85 years. More than 200 people are unaccounted for. Firefighters were still trying to contain the roaring blaze, which broke out Thursday.

In Southern California, the Woolsey Fire was raging in parts of Los Angeles and Ventura counties, including in Thousands Oaks, where a gunman killed 12 people at a bar on Wednesday, and in celebrity-studded Malibu. More than 150,000 residents were under mandatory evacuation orders. The fire, which killed at least two people, has consumed over 85,000 acres and was only 15 percent contained as of the latest official report.

Here are some scenes of the devastation.

  • Camp Fire

    A plume of smoke rises above the Camp Fire as it moves through the area on November 8, 2018 in Paradise, California. 
    Justin Sullivan | Getty Images

  • Homes in flames

    A Cal Fire firefighter monitors a burning home as the Camp Fire moves through the area on November 9, 2018 in Magalia, California. 
    Justin Sullivan | Getty Images

  • Mandatory evacuations

    Hospital workers and first responders evacuate patients from the Feather River Hospital as the Camp Fire moves through the area on November 8, 2018 in Paradise, California. 
    Justin Sullivan | Getty Images

  • Paradise in ashes

    A line of burned out abandoned cars sit on the road after the Camp Fire moved through the area on November 9, 2018 in Paradise, California. Fueled by high winds and low humidity, the rapidly spreading Camp Fire ripped through the town of Paradise and has quickly charred 70,000 acres and has destroyed numerous homes and businesses in a matter of hours. 
    Justin Sullivan | Getty Images

  • A mother's embrace

    Krystin Harvey, left, comforts her daughter Araya Cipollini at the remains of their home burned in the Camp Fire, Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, in Paradise, Calif. 
    John Locher | AP

  • Businesses lost

    A business burns as the Camp Fire moves through the area on November 8, 2018 in Paradise, California. Fueled by high winds and low humidity, the rapidly spreading Camp Fire has ripped through the town of Paradise and has quickly charred 18,000 acres and has destroyed dozens of homes in a matter of hours.
    Justin Sullivan | Getty Images

  • Making a plan

    Firefighters gather for a morning briefing during the Camp Fire in Paradise, California, U.S. November 10, 2018. 
    Stephen Lam | Reuters

  • Fires take a deadly toll

    Yuba and Butte County sherriff deputies carry a body bag with a deceased victim of the Camp Fire on November 10, 2018 in Paradise, California. 
    Justin Sullivan | Getty Images

  • Woosley Fire

    Firefighters battle the Woolsey Fire as it continues to burn in Malibu, California, U.S., November 11, 2018. 
    Eric Thayer | Reuters

  • Malibu in flames

    A firefighter walks by the a burning home in Malibu, Calif., Friday, Nov. 9, 2018. 
    Ringo H.W. Chiu | AP

  • Escaping the blaze

    Gabi and Jonah Frank walk on Pacific Coast Highway as the Woolsey Fire threatens their home in Malibu, California, U.S. November 9, 2018. The fire destroyed dozens of structures, forced thousands of evacuations and closed a major freeway.
    Eric Thayer | Reuters

  • Battling the Woosley fire

    An aircraft drops flame retardant as firefighters battle the Woolsey Fire as it continues to burn in Malibu, California, U.S., November 11, 2018. 
    Eric Thayer | Reuters

  • Thousands displaced

    Evacuees from a wildfire rest on cots and blankets supplied by the Red Cross in the gymnasium at Taft Charter High School in the Woodland Hills section of Los Angeles on Friday, Nov. 9, 2018.
    Richard Vogel | AP

  • Firefighters battle the Woosley Fire

    Firefighters battle the Woolsey Fire burning a home in Malibu, Calif., Friday, Nov. 9, 2018.
    Ringo H.W. Chiu | Reuters

  • Residents in need

    A local resident speaks with firefighters stationed along Pacific Coast Highway (Highway 1) to battle the Woolsey Fire on November 9, 2018 in Malibu, California. 
    Robyn Beck | AFP | Getty Images

  • Horses in harm's way

    Horses are spooked as the Woolsey Fire moves through the property on Cornell Road near Paramount Ranch on November 9, 2018 inAgoura Hills, California. 
    Matthew Simmons | Getty Images

  • View from Venice Beach

    Clouds of smoke appear from the Woolsey Fire to the north in Malibu and over the Santa Monica Pier as people walk through Venice Beach, California, U.S. November 9, 2018.
    Gene Blevins | Reuters

  • Exhausting fight

    Exhausted firefighters rest on Glenbridge Road in Westlake Village during the Woolsey Fire on Friday, Nov 9, 2018.
    Hans Gutknecht | Digital First Media | Getty Images

