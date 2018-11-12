The glut of hyper-priced mansions and luxury properties sitting on the market across the country has led sellers to turn to an unlikely solution: auctions.

Real-estate auctions, once used for foreclosures and distressed sellers, is now moving upmarket. The number of multimillion-dollar homes being sold at auction have nearly doubled over the past year, according to real-estate analysts and auction companies.

The most expensive home ever sold at auction came onto the block this week. The property, called Playa Vista Isle, in Hillsboro Beach, went on the market in 2014 for $139 million, making it the most expensive home listed in the country at the time. It was later listed for $159 million, then pulled from the market in 2016.

It stretches over 58,000 square feet, with 11 bedrooms and 22 bathrooms. It has a private IMAX theater, a 3,000 bottle wine cellar, a 20-car garage and columns and carvings with more than 500,0000 pieces of gold leaf, The pool alone has over 150,000 gallons of water. At over 5 acres, it has 500-feet of ocean-front and two yacht docks.

Concierge Auctions, the biggest player in high-end real-estate auctions, said it will sell at least 20 homes this year that were listed for more than $10 million — double last year's total. And next year is already looking even stronger.

"The trend for high-end real-estate going to auction is definitely on the rise," said Laura Brady, CEO of Concierge. "We're seeing more sellers across the country more than ever before, especially in the $10 million, $20 million-plus and even $100 million-plus category.