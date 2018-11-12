Trump is reportedly obsessed with tariffs on foreign cars and sees them as his best trade tactic

President Donald Trump remains focused on crushing overseas automakers with heavy tariffs, now seeing the threat of further car tariffs as his best trade negotiating tactic, according to an Axios report on Monday.

The president has told aides privately that his perceived trade deal success in Canada was because of threats to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau that the U.S. would levy painful auto tariffs, Axios reported. Trump is now reportedly considering using the same tactic with the European Commission.

"Trump says gleefully that the moment he started talking about maybe tariffs on cars, that [European Commission President Jean-Claude] Juncker got on the fastest plane known to mankind, comes straight over to Washington and starts offering deals," a senior European official told Axios.

Shares of General Motors and Ford fell in premarket trading Monday after the report. Tariffs would be negative for both manufacturers if other countries decided to retaliate.

