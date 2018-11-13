I tested Amazon's super-cheap microwave that you can talk to, and it's pretty darn good

You can also defrost some frozen foods, like vegetables, refrigerated sandwiches or frozen meat. It's a good idea: normally I have no idea how to cook things without a label.

I asked Alexa to defrost what I guessed was 12 ounces of frozen chicken and it set the timer for 8:48. It worked!

Amazon told me it worked with a food science lab to get the proper timings for all of these food items, which is how it knows how long to set the timer for.

All of this is really easy to set up.

You just open the Alexa app on an iPhone or Android device, tap an icon for "devices," then choose to add a microwave. The app walks you through the rest of set-up and even connects to your Wi-Fi automatically if you've already set it up with an Echo or Amazon Fire TV product.

As I mentioned before, you need to have an Amazon Echo if you want to give the microwave instructions by voice — there isn't a speaker built into the microwave — but any model will do. Once I connected it to the Echo through the app, I was able to talk to the microwave through the Echo.

There's also a button on the microwave that automatically activates the Echo you have paired up if you don't want to say "Hey Alexa" every time.