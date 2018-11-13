Google Maps has become the gold standard for finding your way around strange areas, particularly if you're on foot or using public transit. But if you're sitting in traffic on your way to work every day, it's time to quit Google Maps and move over to Waze.

Waze, which is owned by Google, has some of the same traffic information that you find on Google Maps, but it's provided in real time by other nearby drivers using the app. In my area, for example, it has data from more than 50,000 other drivers on nearby roads.

It's super useful because drivers ahead of you can tell you about road closures, traffic, police officers, accidents and more. And, if you have a passenger in your car, they can alert other drivers to what's going on.

Waze takes all this data to provide you the best route possible. It also has other benefits, like showing you the cheapest gas prices along your route so you can save money on longer trips.

Here's how to get started with Waze.