Don't look for big changes to Italy's 2019 budget, says anti-establishment minister

"I don't expect the Italian government to make any substantial revisions," Lorenzo Fioramonti, a junior minister for the Five Star Movement and one of the architects of the party's economic policy, told CNBC's Willem Marx.

"I think there may be a dialogue around some potential second steps, but I think the bulk, the core of what's being proposed will stay the same," Fioramonti said, suggesting the ongoing exchanges between Brussels and Rome are more about what will happen next, rather than the actual content of the budget.

Italian new media suggested the government could alter its growth forecasts in order to bring them more in line with the commission's. However, it is difficult to see how that change alone could please Europe and prevent it from enforcing special monitoring and giving policy-making advice to Italy — a procedure that usually is applied to countries that have to bring their deficit and debt levels down.