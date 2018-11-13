Don't look for big changes to Italy's 2019 budget, says anti-establishment minister

The Italian government will not make any big changes to its 2019 budget plan, despite opposition from the European Commission, an Italian minister told CNBC.
Rome has until the end of the day to amend its 2019 spending plans, after the European Commission said last month that the budget draft disrespected previous commitments. The anti-establishment government promised to increase public spending, raising the public deficit to 2.4 percent of gross domestic product in 2019 — up from a previously agreed target of 0.8 percent.