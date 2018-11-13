U.S. National Security Advisor John Bolton on Tuesday suggested that an audio tape of Jamal Khashoggi's murder may not implicate Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

"In the assessment of those who have listened to it," the recording does not directly implicate bin Salman, Bolton said, adding that he had not listened to the tape himself.

The United States is not the only country holding a copy of the tape, and other nations' intelligence services are scrutinizing the recording on their own.

Turkey's president said his country sent audio that allegedly captures the killing of the Washington Post journalist Khashoggi to countries including Canada, Great Britain, France, Germany and Saudi Arabia.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau confirmed on Monday that Canada's intelligence agencies have listened to the Khashoggi tape.

Bolton spoke to reporters in Singapore, where he and Vice President Mike Pence are attending the ASEAN-U.S. Summit and the East Asia Summit.