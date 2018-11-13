Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg did not appear at the court on Tuesday as she continues to recover from a fall that left her with broken ribs.

"She continues to improve and is working from home this morning," said Kathy Arberg, a spokeswoman for the court.

Ginsburg fell at her office Wednesday and was admitted to George Washington University Hospital early Thursday morning, where tests revealed three fractures on her left side. She was discharged on Friday and worked from home, the court said.

The health of the 85-year-old liberal justice, the court's eldest, has been a matter of intense public concern in recent years. Her absence from the court would likely be filled by a conservative jurist appointed by President Donald Trump.

But Ginsburg has said recently that she plans to stay on the bench until she is at least 90. The former ACLU attorney has overcome a number of medical difficulties while on the bench with few signs of slowing down.

After cracking two ribs in 2012, Ginsburg planned to work out the next day, her trainer Bryant Johnson told New York Magazine's The Cut in an interview last week.

After the most recent fall, Johnson said that Ginsburg would likely have to hold off from working out for a week

"And then we'll pick back up just like we usually do, and I'll take in account for the ribs," he said. "We may not do planks, we may, it all depends."

Ginsburg is the most senior member of the nine-member court's liberal wing, and has been influential in shaping American jurisprudence in matters of gender discrimination and women's reproductive health, among other areas. She is one of the court's four liberals.

She has not missed any oral argument as a result of her fall. The next arguments are scheduled for the final week of November. The court announced that it had added two more cases to its docket on Tuesday, and declined review in several others.

