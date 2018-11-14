Apple, bellwether for technology stocks across Wall Street, falls into bear market territory

Shares of Apple, a bellwether for the technology sector, entered a bear market on Wednesday as the decline from its recent all-time high now totals more than 20 percent.

Apple, which fell more than 2 percent Wednesday, was last seen trading around $186.70 per share. Shares are off their record high of $233.47, clinched on Oct. 3; Apple's value has dropped to about $886 billion from $1.13 trillion at those October highs.

Investors have grown concerned that the Cupertino, California-based company, renowned for years of innovative technology, will suffer declines in iPhone unit sales over the next couple of years.

Apple began the month by reporting that iPhone shipments missed Wall Street expectations for the quarter and said that it will no longer report how many iPhones it sells, a move some took as a tacit sign that the company's largest segment by revenue may be set for weaker growth.

"It's like Tim Cook opened up Pandora's Box by pulling the unit metrics on iPhone shipments," Daniel Ives, analyst at Wedbush Securities, told CNBC on Wednesday. "As there's less transparency in the story, investors have feared that Apple's trying to hide decelerating unit growth. When you see general nervousness across the tech space, combined with expectations that Apple was going to carry the weight of the FANG names ... it's kind of been a perfect storm."