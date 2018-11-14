At long last, there's a draft Brexit 'deal' – here's what we know so far

The U.K. and European Union are reported to have reached a provisional agreement over Brexit but before anyone gets too excited – or indeed, disappointed – there are big hurdles to overcome to get the draft deal approved on all sides.

Now, U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May has to get her Cabinet of ministers and then a majority of parliament to approve the draft deal – or what has, in typically bureaucratic fashion, been called a "technical agreement" between the U.K. and EU.

That's not likely to happen smoothly with both ends of the political spectrum — both pro-EU members of her cabinet and parliament as well as hard Brexiteers – expected to be unhappy with the terms of the draft deal.

As JPMorgan economist Malcom Barr put it in a note Tuesday after news of a draft deal emerged, now "the dance of the deal begins."