Cramer's lightning round: I endorse buying shares of Blackstone Group   

Blackstone Group LP: "I'm endorsing that. You got a nice yield and real smart guys. I think that that's a decent situation. A lot of people are always troubled by it — not me."

Microchip Technology Inc.: "A not-that-great semiconductor company with its whole world coming back down? We are not going to recommend that one at all. Don't buy."

First Data Corp.: "That quarter was a bad quarter. It really shocked me. The stock's all the way back down at $17. Probably overdone, but you know what? Do we really need that when we get PayPal, Mastercard, Visa and Square?"

Tellurian Inc.: "Now, I've got to tell you, one of the reasons why natural gas has spiked is we're sending off a lot of natural gas overseas. Tellurian's got a very good setup, but if you want to get income and growth, Cheniere Energy Partners yields 6.7 percent and I like that one more."

Clean Harbors Inc.: "I think that [CEO] Alan McKim has done a remarkable job. I like the stock, it's anti-cyclical, and I say buy, buy, buy!"