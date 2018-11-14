India prime minister launches online platform to connect global technology startups

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Singapore Deputy Prime Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam on Wednesday formally launched an online marketplace that will connect technology startups and financial institutions in Asia and beyond.

The platform — known as APIX, or API Exchange — aims to drive financial inclusion across Asia Pacific, and create a regulated space for financial institutions and fintech firms to collaborate and experiment on new technologies.

"History has shown that finance is often the first to embrace new technology and connectivity," Modi said at the Singapore FinTech Festival. He is in Singapore for the East Asian Summit and to meet with leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

"We are in an age of a historic transition brought about by technology: From desktop to cloud, from internet to social media, from IT services to internet of things, we have come a long way in a short period of time," the prime minister said.

The initiative was first announced in September by the ASEAN Financial Innovation Network, a body which supports financial innovation and inclusion in less developed markets. It is led by the Monetary Authority of Singapore, the ASEAN Bankers Association and the World Bank's International Finance Corporation.

Modi said technology is defining competitiveness and power in the new world, creating new opportunities to transform lives and making economic access more democratic.