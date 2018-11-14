Household Products

Safety group releases 'worst toys' list for this holiday season  

  • The Power Rangers Super Ninja Steel Superstar Blade and Marvel's Black Panther Slash Claw made a consumer safety group's annual list of the "10 Worst Toys" for the holidays.
  • The Consumer Product Safety Commission has warned parents about several types of toys included on W.A.T.C.H.'s list.
  • Steve Pasierb, president and CEO of industry trade group the Toy Association, said the toys are safe.
H/O: Nici Wonderland Doll: Miniclara the Ballerina
Source: Amazon
H/O: Nici Wonderland Doll: Miniclara the Ballerina

The Power Rangers Super Ninja Steel Superstar Blade and Marvel's Black Panther Slash Claw made a consumer safety group's annual list of the "10 Worst Toys" for the holidays.

The Massachusetts-based World Against Toys Causing Harm released this week its annual list of toys it says could present choking, strangulation, eye and other hazards, according to President Joan Siff. The list is meant to be a tool representing the kinds of toys parents should avoid buying for their kids, according to the group.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has warned parents about several types of toys included on W.A.T.C.H.'s list, including those with small parts and magnets. The commission also encourages parents to ensure children have proper safety equipment required for some toys.

"CPSC is constantly looking for emerging hazards with toys. We will review the list and act as appropriate," said agency spokeswoman Patty Davis.

Steve Pasierb, president and CEO of industry trade group the Toy Association, said the toys are safe. He said the U.S. is the toughest market in the world to get a toy approved, and that toys OK'd by the CPSC are among the safest products in American homes.

Hasbro spokeswoman Julie Duffy said all of its products, including two of theirs on W.A.T.C.H.'s list, comply with all global safety laws, regulations and standards enforced by the CPSC.

"Product safety is a top priority at Hasbro," she said.

Here are the top ten toys W.A.T.C.H. says could harm children.

Nickelodeon Nella Princess Knight Pillow Pets Sleeptime Lites
Source: Target
Nickelodeon Nella Princess Knight Pillow Pets Sleeptime Lites

Nickelodeon Nella Princess Knight Pillow Pets Sleeptime Lites: $19.99

This toy projects colorful night sky images that children can see in their rooms at night. However, it comes with small detachable adornments that children could ingest. The manufacturer also identifies a "battery acid leakage" hazard.

Nerf Vortex VTX Praxis Blaster
Source: Amazon
Nerf Vortex VTX Praxis Blaster

Nerf Vortex VTX Praxis Blaster: $34.99

This nerf gun can "Fire 10 discs in a row with pump-action blasting." The force from the gun can potentially harm eyes and faces of anyone in the path of the discs.

Marvel Black Panther Slash Claw
Source: Amazon
Marvel Black Panther Slash Claw

Marvel Black Panther Slash Claw: $9.99

This toy encourages young children to "Slash" like Marvel's Black Panther. But if kids are not careful, the claw could cause eye and facial injuries.

Power Rangers Super Ninja Steel Superstar Blade
Source: WalMart
Power Rangers Super Ninja Steel Superstar Blade

Power Rangers Super Ninja Steel Superstar Blade: $29.99

This spring-loaded blade can cause blunt injuries, especially when aimed at the face. The toy's warning label cautions users against poking or swinging the toy against anyone.

Cabbage Patch Kids Dance Doll
Source: Target
Cabbage Patch Kids Dance Doll

Cabbage Patch Dance Time Doll; $14.99

This doll comes with no warning label, but the detachable parts are not suitable for young kids. Although recommended for children ages two and older, the removable headband could be ingested.

Zoo Jamz Xylophone
Source: Amazon
Zoo Jamz Xylophone

Zoo Jamz Xylophone: $14.96

This caterpillar xylophone is quite colorful, but the 9-inch long drumstick can be dangerous for young children, which could obstruct a child's airway if they try to put in their mouth.

Nici Wonderland Doll: Miniclara the Ballerina
Source: Amazon
Nici Wonderland Doll: Miniclara the Ballerina

NICI Wonderland Doll: Miniclara the Ballerina: $24.99

Miniclara's "little kitten" accessory is unsafe for the 2-year-olds the toy says it is for. The cat detaches from the doll, and could potentially be ingested.

Stomp Rocket Ultra Rocket
Source: Amazon
Stomp Rocket Ultra Rocket

Stomp Rocket Ultra Rocket: $19.99

This toy can cause impact injuries to children who are instructed to "Run. Jump. Stomp!" to launch a rocket as high as 200 feet in the air. If children are not careful, this could harm their face, eyes, or anything else in the way of the launch site.

Kid O Magnetic Cutting Fruit Play Set
Source: Amazon
Kid O Magnetic Cutting Fruit Play Set

Cutting Fruit: $39.99

The plastic knife that comes with this kitchen kit is supposed to be used for cutting magnetic fruit. However, the object can cause blunt trauma injuries.

Janod Chein A Promener Pull Along Doll
Source: Amazon
Janod Chein A Promener Pull Along Doll

Chien A Promener Pull Along Dog: $14.99

Industry standards require strings to be shorter than 12 inches, but this dog's leash is approximately 19 inches long, posing a strangulation threat. No warnings are provided on the toy.