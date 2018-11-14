Safety group releases 'worst toys' list for this holiday season  

The Power Rangers Super Ninja Steel Superstar Blade and Marvel's Black Panther Slash Claw made a consumer safety group's annual list of the "10 Worst Toys" for the holidays.

The Massachusetts-based World Against Toys Causing Harm released this week its annual list of toys it says could present choking, strangulation, eye and other hazards, according to President Joan Siff. The list is meant to be a tool representing the kinds of toys parents should avoid buying for their kids, according to the group.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has warned parents about several types of toys included on W.A.T.C.H.'s list, including those with small parts and magnets. The commission also encourages parents to ensure children have proper safety equipment required for some toys.

"CPSC is constantly looking for emerging hazards with toys. We will review the list and act as appropriate," said agency spokeswoman Patty Davis.

Steve Pasierb, president and CEO of industry trade group the Toy Association, said the toys are safe. He said the U.S. is the toughest market in the world to get a toy approved, and that toys OK'd by the CPSC are among the safest products in American homes.

Hasbro spokeswoman Julie Duffy said all of its products, including two of theirs on W.A.T.C.H.'s list, comply with all global safety laws, regulations and standards enforced by the CPSC.

"Product safety is a top priority at Hasbro," she said.

Here are the top ten toys W.A.T.C.H. says could harm children.