Tech

'Facebook is the new cigarettes,' says Salesforce CEO

  • Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff compared using Facebook to a deadly cigarette addiction in a wide-ranging interview with journalist Kara Swisher.
  • Benioff has previously clashed with peers in the tech industry over policy issues, most recently over a tax on big businesses in San Francisco that would raise funds for the homeless.
  • The full interview is set to air on MSNBC on Nov. 18 at 10 p.m. ET.
Marc Benioff
Katie Kramer | CNBC
Marc Benioff

In a wide-ranging interview, Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff compared using Facebook to nicotine addiction.

"Facebook is the new cigarettes," Benioff told journalist Kara Swisher for an MSNBC special, "Revolution: Salesforce Changing the World," which will air on Nov. 18 at 10 p.m. ET.

"You know, it's addictive. It's not good for you. There's people trying to get you to use it that even you don't understand what's going on. The government needs to step in. The government needs to really regulate what's happening," Benioff said.

Benioff is not known to shy away from clashes with fellow tech leaders. Most recently, he successfully advocated for San Francisco to pass Proposition C, a tax on the city's biggest business meant to raise funds for the homeless. This put him in direct opposition to several of his peers, including Twitter and Square CEO Jack Dorsey, who argued the tax would disproportionately impact financial services companies like Square.

Benioff expressed concern over Facebook's impact on children in particular. When Swisher pushed back on the comparison of Facebook to deadly cigarettes, Benioff stood by his assessment.

"Well, I think this is... the right comparison that we can see that, you know, Facebook can have very serious effects on society the same way that cigarettes can," he said.

Controversial San Francisco homelessness tax passes   

Related Securities

Symbol
Price
  
Change
%Change
SQ
---
TWTR
---
FB
---
CRM
---

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...