The current threat of a slowdown is not enough to change our outlook, ECB member says  

Concerns over a potential slowdown in Europe are currently not great enough for the European Central Bank (ECB) to change any economic forecasts for the region, a key member of the bank told CNBC Wednesday.

"At this point in time, the impact is not such that it would take us to sort of fundamentally change our outlook," Klaas Knot, the governor of the Dutch central bank and a member of the ECB's Governing Council, told CNBC's Joumanna Bercetche.

Knot accepted that there were risks on the horizon that could potentially cause growth to stall, including Brexit, Italy's budget row with the EU and the U.S. trade war with China. He said it was "inevitable" to conclude that there were downside risks for the region.