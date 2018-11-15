I tested the new iPad Pro and it still can't replace my laptop like Apple says it can

When Apple announced the new iPad Pro last month, it tried yet again to drive one point home: the iPad can replace your computer. The company even said that iPads are outselling laptops from all the top traditional computer makers.

Here's the problem: I've never seen the iPad as much more than a machine that's good for watching movies on airplanes and getting light work done here and there.

Does the new iPad Pro change that? No, it doesn't.

I've been testing the iPad for the past several days, and while it's a very nice tablet, it's still not capable of replacing my regular laptop. In fact, most people should probably just buy a Mac, or Apple's cheaper $329 regular iPad.