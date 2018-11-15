Cramer's lightning round: This biotech has the perfect stock for this environment

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.: "What a great company. $93 billion market cap company, run incredibly well. That's my kind of company for this environment."

Arconic Inc.: "We're not arbitrageurs. Let's just take the profit and run, or even, frankly, let's just go, because we don't know how that deal's going to work out."

Qualcomm Inc.: "I don't know, [the risk-reward is] $3 down, $10 up because you've got 5G coming. But the $3 down might be first."

Qudian Inc.: "No. Don't buy. These companies come public, like, every day. The Chinese are bringing so many of their companies — I'm being hyperbolic — but very few of them actually work and this one I don't want you to touch."

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV: "That's the best of the automakers, but I don't really care for the automakers, so I'm going to say take some off the table. It's too hard a group."

GameStop Corp.: "No, no. Too risky. Too risky. The only thing in that whole area that we like is Take-Two Interactive. The group is making a comeback. It's been brutal."

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.: "I think this is one of those 'to each his own' [situations]. If you want a spec in that one, I'm not going to fight you. I don't fight against the specs in that area."

Encana Corp.: "We've got to buy the highest-quality oils now because the patch is so dicey. Encana is not one of those."

Weight Watchers Intl. Inc.: "Look, [CEO] Mindy Grossman's terrific, but they didn't make the quarter, so it's a show-me situation. I'm going to take a pass on it."

BP PLC: "BP? Absolutely. They just raised the dividend. The cash flow's amazing. They're doing a lot of things right. It's absurdly valued, which is why the charitable trust is buying it right here."