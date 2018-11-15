If you want to save millions on your cost of living in retirement, here's a simple strategy

Edd and Cynthia Staton say moving to Ecuador rescued their retirement savings, which had been crushed in the financial crisis of 2008.

The Statons, who have written several books about their journey, live large in Cuenca, Ecuador. A weekly housekeeper is at the top of the list of luxury items that wouldn't have been affordable in the U.S. Their normal routine includes massages, facials and mani-pedis – services many people use only for special occasions.

They also found huge discounts on everyday costs. Housing is remarkably cheaper, Edd Staton said. The couple rents a 4-bedroom luxurious penthouse apartment with 4 ½ bathrooms for $700 a month.

Since the Statons are both over age 65, they pay 15 cents for local transportation (which would otherwise cost 30 cents), and a crosstown cab ride is between $2 and $3.

They pay less than $60 for the month's utility bills, including electricity, water and sewer, and gas. Perhaps most surprising was that when costs do rise, it's by a tiny amount. "When a head of broccoli is 70 cents instead of 60 cents, that's a big percentage increase, but so what?" Staton said.

Before you go Although it's possible to survive in many countries using just English, it's always a great idea to learn some basics of the language of your new home. You'll have a much better chance of integrating and feeling more at home, says the website Expat Info Desk. Your research should include looking into what type of visa would best suit your situation. Ecuador, for instance, has seven types of visas for permanent residents, according to the website Gringos Abroad. Finding good health care is a concern for most retirees. The website Live and Invest Overseas is a good resource for information on health-care systems and insurance access in more than 30 countries. If you want to check out local prices in cities around the world, visit Expatistan or Numbeo.

Health care is a tremendous bargain. "Our $81 per-month health insurance premium is for 100 percent coverage with zero deductible and no restrictions for age or pre-existing conditions," Staton said. After a recent health issue, the Statons were surprised when the doctor stopped by their apartment to see how Cynthia was feeling.

Since their monthly budget is less than $2,000, the Statons afford all this on their Social Security alone. They do not have to touch their savings, which allows interest to grow and compound. Another surprising advantage of living abroad is the generous return on investments. Using a local financial institution, "we have one-year government-insured CDs earning 9.5 percent per year," Staton said.

"You can live for more or less than this, depending on the location and lifestyle choices," Staton said. "In any case it's important to have some amount of savings to draw on in case of emergencies or unexpected expenses."