Japan's minister of cybersecurity admits he's never used a computer

In a stunning admission, Japan's new minister in charge of cybersecurity has admitted that he has never used a computer.

During a question and answer session Yoshitaka Sakurada told a Lower House cabinet committee meeting that he had never found the need to use one during his career.

"I don't use computers because since I was 25 I have been in a position of authority where secretaries and employees handle such tasks for me," he said according to the Japan Times.

The Associated Press added that the 68-year-old was equally uncertain when asked about cybersecurity at nuclear power plants, appearing to not know what a USB drive is.

Lawmakers reportedly laughed at his replies, which were broadcast live on national TV.

Sakurada has been in office just over a month after being appointed by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe as part of a cabinet reshuffle.

