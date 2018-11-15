London is fast becoming a major hub for A.I. development

Investors in the sector rated access to skills as their top priority when considering where to invest, according to CognitionX, with 62 percent naming London as the best European location for AI talent. With 13 universities in the capital offering AI-related degrees, the city was seen as a hub for growing talent as well as attracting it.

In February, a study by AI research organization JF Gagne found the U.K. had the world's second-highest concentration of high-profile AI professionals, with the U.S. taking first place.

Nick Jennings, professor of artificial intelligence at Imperial College London, has used his AI expertise to develop a platform for aid workers. His work, in partnership with aid charity Rescue Global, helps the organization filter through false information following disasters to deliver aid to the right places.

He told CNBC that AI is "not a technology that is solved," and that it still had an abundance of untapped potential.

"In the future it will become ubiquitous and much more investible," he said. "AI is a tech we need right now because we have so much information being generated, and humans cannot cope with that volume of data on their own."