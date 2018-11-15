Paul Tudor Jones says we're in a global debt bubble and headed for some 'scary moments'

Billionaire investor Paul Tudor Jones said Thursday the world has loaded on too much debt which could bring trouble across asset classes.

"From a 50,000 feet viewpoint, we're probably in a global debt bubble," Jones said at the Greenwich Economic Forum in Connecticut. "Global debt to GDP is at an all-time high."

"This is going to be a very challenging time for policymakers moving forward," Jones said.

Jones is famous for making big macro calls. One of his biggest predictions came when he correctly called the 1987 crash. His hedge fund, Tudor Investment, reportedly manages $7 billion in assets.

The hedge fund manager believes it is the corporate bond market where we'll see the first signs of trouble.

"I think this time it's going to be corporate credit and I think the breakdowns are something that we have to pay attention to in the last day or two," he said. "And they're really scary because, one thing about this credit bubble [is] we've had liquidity absolutely dry up in so many markets."

"There probably will be some really scary moments with corporate credit," he added.