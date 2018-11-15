Trading Nation

Twitter chart is a 'technical goldmine' which could trigger more than 20% rally, says trader

Social stocks have gotten slammed, but one has survived the sector's meltdown.

Over the past month, Twitter has rallied nearly 18 percent, while Facebook has dropped 6 percent, Snap 10 percent and Alphabet 6 percent. In the past three months, as the rest tanked double digits, Twitter has sustained just a nearly 1 percent drop.

One technician said the charts are setting up for an even bigger pop for the social network.

"Twitter's stock is actually a technical goldmine," Bill Baruch, president of Blue Line Futures, said Wednesday on CNBC's "Trading Nation."

In September, Baruch had called for a bottom in Twitter's sell-off at $27. Its shares tumbled to $26.19 on Oct. 11, found support and surged 25 percent to current levels. Baruch said that move is technically bullish.

"It's forming a beautiful cup and handle. I think the technicals are really continuing here and the cup and handle lays the groundwork out that we're going to break out," Baruch explained.

A cup and handle forms when a stock pulls back and then returns to the beginning of a formation's peak, followed by a shorter stretch of losses representing a "handle." It typically is seen as a bullish indicator.

"The resistance is still the 100-day moving average, the 200-day moving average, those are November highs. But if we get above there, you're going to see a tail wind up to near $40 and probably exceeding $40," said Baruch.

Twitter is a roughly 3 percent rally from its 100-day and 200-day moving averages. A move to $40 represents 21 percent upside.

Michael Bapis, managing director of Vios Advisors at Rockefeller Capital Management, said Twitter's ubiquity should fuel its future growth.

"Everybody's using it to make announcements from the president to CEOs to athletes. Anybody that wants an immediate announcement to go out or something to say, they're using Twitter in today's world. And we're in a society where we want everything to happen immediately and that's one of the newsfeeds," Bapis said Wednesday on "Trading Nation."

Twitter ended its third quarter with 326 million monthly active users, more than two-thirds of those from outside the U.S. Daily active users grew by 9 percent, though that marked its slowest quarterly increase in two years.

Trading Nation is a multimedia financial news program that shows investors and traders how to use the news of the day to their advantage. This is where experts from across the financial world – including macro strategists, technical analysts, stock-pickers, and traders who specialize in options, currencies, and fixed income – come together to find the best ways to capitalize on recent developments in the market. Trading Nation: Where headlines become opportunities.

