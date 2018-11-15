Swiss competition watchdog investigates UBS, Credit Suisse for mobile pay agreements

Switzerland has launched an investigation into a number of its financial companies, including big banks like Credit Suisse and UBS.

WEKO, the country's competition watchdog, said Thursday that it will investigate some of the biggest financial firms for a suspected boycott of mobile payment solutions such as Apple Pay and Samsung.

The list of firms to be investigated includes Aduno Holding, Postfinance, Swisscard and Swiss units of Credit Suisse and UBS, WEKO said.

The competition watchdog also added that raids were carried out at offices of the companies being investigated.