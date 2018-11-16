

High school dropout to CEO is not the typical path most people take to the corner office, but for Brian Scudamore, it was the right one.

Scudamore, who founded 1-800-GOT-JUNK?, has been in the trash hauling business since he started the company in 1989. Currently, he runs O2E brands, the parent company of four different home service franchises: 1-800-GOT-JUNK?, WOW 1 DAY PAINTING, You Move Me, and Shack Shine.

In 2018, the company brought in more than $300 million dollars in revenue.

But for Scudamore, the road to success hasn't always been smooth for Scudamore. In his new book "WTF?!" (which stands for Willing to Fail) he outlines some of his biggest failures, and his biggest lessons along the way. While Scudamore never finished high school, that didn't stop him from going to college. In fact, he was able to talk his way in.

Scudamore explained that he needed to figure out a way to pay for it. And while in a McDonald's drive-thru, an idea came to him.

"I saw this beat up old pickup truck – it said Mark's Hauling on the side. I looked at the truck, and $700 and a week later, I went and bought my own truck and started the Rubbish Boys with a vision for something bigger. Scudamore told CNBC's "On the Money" in an interview recently.

"And ten years later we franchised and became 1-800-Got-JUNK?" he added. That opportunity meant the budding entrepreneur never finished college, since his business was taking off.

"The day when I had to sit down with my dad, who's a liver transplant surgeon, to say 'I got some good news for you I'm dropping out of university,'" Scudamore said. However, his dad didn't view it as favorably, even as Scudamore said he was "learning so much."